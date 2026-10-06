US Navy reroutes 130 ships amid Iran blockade

6 October 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Navy has rerouted 130 merchant ships linked to Iran since the country reinstated its naval blockade, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

According to CENTCOM, the blockade, reinstated on July 14, involves monitoring vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said US forces are responding quickly to vessels attempting to breach the blockade.

"The U.S. military remains intensely focused on this mission," the official added.

It was also noted that 13 ships that violated the blockade have been disabled.

The command urged mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaching the Strait of Hormuz to monitor US Notices to Mariners and maintain contact with US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge Channel 16.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.