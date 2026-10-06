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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Gold prices slip below $4,150 for first time since late September

6 October 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)
Gold prices slip below $4,150 for first time since late September
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold futures for December delivery on the COMEX commodity exchange fell below ...

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