Saudi Arabia’s Jizan and Najran airports hit in overnight attacks

6 October 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Three people were injured in attacks on two airports in southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi authorities reported on October 6.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan and Najran International Airport were targeted a day earlier.

Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in line with established procedures. Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for medical treatment, while material damage was also reported.

The aviation authority said it was working with the relevant security agencies to assess the damage and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and the Kingdom’s civil aviation system.

The statement did not identify those responsible for the attacks. However, Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Monday that it had carried out a series of missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including what it described as attacks on "sensitive sites" in Jizan and Najran.

The group also claimed to have targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and several military sites.

Image: Reuters