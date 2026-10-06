“Avengers: Endgame” is once again the highest-grossing movie

6 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

“Avengers: Endgame” has once again become the highest-grossing movie in worldwide box office history, overtaking James Cameron’s “Avatar”.

Following its latest re-release, “Avengers: Endgame” has reached approximately $2.925 billion in global box office revenue. “Avatar”, which was originally released in 2009, has earned around $2.923 billion worldwide, including revenue from five re-releases.

“Avatar” held the top spot for nearly a decade. In 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed its record during its initial theatrical run. However, in 2021, “Avatar” returned to first place after a re-release ahead of the highly anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

The latest re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” was organized by Disney and Marvel ahead of the upcoming release of a new Marvel project featuring Doctor Doom. So far, the film has earned more than $126 million worldwide during this additional theatrical run.

Meanwhile, “The Odyssey” has become the highest-grossing film of Christopher Nolan’s career, earning more than $1.1 billion worldwide in less than a month of release.

Nolan is also one of the most commercially successful directors of his generation, with the combined worldwide box office of all his films surpassing $7 billion. With major franchises and blockbuster directors continuing to benefit from re-releases, the race for the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time may not be over yet.