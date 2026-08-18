Araghchi: US now begging to talk on Iran's terms
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States unsuccessfully tried to force Tehran into surrender during the war.
"America is now begging to negotiate with us according to our conditions," Araghchi said in a statement carried by Al Jazeera on Tuesday. He claimed that a memorandum of understanding signed with Washington contained "13 provisions in our favour and one in theirs," while accusing Israel of trying to sabotage its implementation.
"We won the war, and we also won in diplomacy, and we forced the enemy to accept our conditions," Araghchi said, adding that Iran's military and battlefield capabilities strengthened its negotiating position.
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