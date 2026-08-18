Back-to-school costs in Belgium are high for families

18 August 2026 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Preparing a child for the new school year in the French-speaking part of Belgium is becoming increasingly expensive. Against the backdrop of the ongoing economic crisis in the European Union, families may spend nearly €1,000 per child.

These figures were released on August 18 by the Belgian League of Families, based on its own study involving 1,146 families.

According to the survey, average back-to-school expenses during the 2025/2026 academic year amounted to around €70 for preschool children, €188 for pupils in the first three years of primary school, and €285 for those in grades four to six. In regular secondary schools, the average cost rose to €578 per student.

The highest expenses were reported by families whose children attend technical and vocational schools, where the average costs reached €920 and €973 respectively. For many households, such amounts represent a significant financial burden, especially at a time when the overall cost of living remains high.

Parents are trying to cut costs wherever possible. Nine out of ten schoolchildren are expected to reuse supplies from the previous school year, while many families are also turning to second-hand markets to buy school materials and other essentials.

However, the figures do not include a number of additional expenses that arise throughout the school year, such as after-school care, extracurricular activities, photocopying and educational materials, as well as clothing and food.

Digital equipment is another major expense. Among families that had to purchase a laptop or tablet specifically for education, the average cost exceeded €300. At the same time, around one in three students in French-speaking Belgium is required to have their own device for schoolwork.

One interesting trend is that the digitalisation of education is changing what families consider “basic” school supplies. A laptop or tablet, software and access to online educational resources are increasingly becoming just as essential as notebooks, pens and textbooks.

The rising cost of education comes amid broader economic and geopolitical pressures, including high energy costs, tensions linked to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the continuing impact of European sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine.

For many Belgian families, the start of the school year is therefore no longer just an educational milestone — it has also become a serious financial challenge.