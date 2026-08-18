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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Trump posts image labeling Hormuz as 'US territory'

18 August 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)
Trump posts image labeling Hormuz as 'US territory'
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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United States President Donald Trump posted an image on his social media platform Truth Social, labeling the Strait of Hormuz as "new U.S. territory".

Last week, Trump hinted at the idea of the vital maritime route becoming American territory.

"Pretty soon, I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States. Essentially, that's what it is," he said, claiming that Washington already has full control over the disputed waterway.

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Trump posts image labeling Hormuz as 'US territory' - Gallery Image

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