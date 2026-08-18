Shamakhi Observatory releases space weather forecast [PHOTOS]

18 August 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, under the Ministry of Science and Education, has released a space weather report and forecast, AzerNEWS reports.

Although solar activity has weakened, some changes in space weather conditions are expected in the coming days.

During the reporting period, the strongest solar flare was a C8.2-class flare recorded in sunspot region 4506. A total of 83 sunspots were observed across six sunspot groups and coronal holes on the Sun's surface.

Currently, the solar wind speed is 300 km/s, while its density is 6.18 particles per cubic centimeter.

According to the forecast, a weak G1-level geomagnetic storm may occur on August 17–18. Relatively calm space weather conditions are expected in the following days.

The probability of auroras is estimated at 20–20 percent at high geomagnetic latitudes and 15–1 percent at mid-latitudes.