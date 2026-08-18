Russia issues stark warning to UK over drone strikes

18 August 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia warned the United Kingdom of possible consequences following reports that British-made drones were used by Ukraine in attacks against targets inside Russian territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to The Sunday Times, Ukrainian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles produced by two British companies as part of a campaign targeting sites deep inside Russia. The reported attacks marked the first known use of British-made drones against targets on Russian territory.

Ukraine has intensified its operations inside Russia this year, increasingly relying on long-range missiles and large numbers of drones to target military-industrial and energy facilities. The reported targets have also included large warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy in the UK accused Britain of seeking to inflict maximum damage on Russia through Ukraine.

"London’s actions will inevitably lead to consequences that it will have to face," the embassy said, warning that the deeper Britain’s involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kyiv, the higher the price it would pay.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said Britain would continue its support for Ukraine.