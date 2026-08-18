Azerbaijan lifts 2026 inflation forecast to 5.7% on price pressures

18 August 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan now expects average annual inflation to reach 5.7% in 2026, up from the previously forecast 4.8%, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The revised forecast was disclosed in the ministry’s report on the execution of the 2026 state and consolidated budgets during the first half of the year and its expectations for the remainder of the year.

The ministry said the inflation forecast was increased after taking into account the actual inflation rate recorded so far this year, global commodity and food prices and their impact on import prices, changes in regulated tariffs for goods and services, as well as other factors.

The upward revision indicates that the government expects price pressures to remain somewhat stronger than initially anticipated through the end of 2026.