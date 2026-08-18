Scholars from thirty countries to gather for World Nomad Games conference

Azerbaijani scholars and researchers will participate in an international scientific conference dedicated to the study of nomadic civilizations, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kabar News Agency.

The conference will be held in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region on September 3 as part of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The conference is one of the key intellectual events of the World Nomad Games and will bring together leading scholars, researchers, experts, and representatives of international organizations, universities, and research centers from around 30 countries, including Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Turkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and others.

The forum will provide an international platform for academic dialogue, the exchange of scientific knowledge, and the development of cooperation between research institutions from different countries.

Participants will discuss the history and cultural heritage of nomadic civilizations, as well as their philosophy, traditions, values, and contemporary development. Particular attention will be given to the development of nomadology as an interdisciplinary field of research and to strengthening international academic cooperation.

The conference will also focus on developing joint research projects, promoting academic exchanges, and establishing new scientific partnerships among researchers and research centers.

The event is part of Kyrgyzstan's efforts to preserve, study, and promote the historical and cultural heritage of nomadic peoples internationally. Its organization within the framework of the 6th World Nomad Games will highlight not only the sporting and cultural significance of the event but also its scientific and intellectual importance.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 3, 2026, at the Kurmanjan Datka Nomadic Civilization Center in the village of Ornok, Issyk-Kul Region.

The conference is expected to contribute to international scientific dialogue and academic cooperation while promoting the study of nomadic civilizations as an important part of the world’s historical and cultural heritage.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026, bringing together participants from around the world to celebrate traditional sports, culture and the heritage of nomadic peoples. The Games were initiated by Kyrgyzstan in 2014 as an international platform for preserving and promoting the heritage of nomadic civilizations through sport, culture and traditional knowledge.

The 2026 edition will feature both sporting and cultural programs. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place in Bishkek, while competitions will be held mainly in the Issyk-Kul region, including venues around Lake Issyk-Kul and the Kyrchyn Gorge. The official program includes traditional disciplines such as kok boru, kokpar, alysh, goresh, kurash, Mongolian bökh, toguz korgool, mangala and mas-wrestling, as well as various equestrian competitions.

Note that Azerbaijan has been actively involved in the international promotion of traditional sports and the cultural heritage associated with nomadic peoples, although the country has not hosted the World Nomad Games.

The country has participated in international ethnosport initiatives and has also hosted major events dedicated to traditional sports.

In March 2022, Baku hosted the 5th Ethnosport Forum, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, with 140 participants from 45 countries discussing the development and revival of traditional sports.

Azerbaijan has also hosted the International National Highland Festival in Goygol, an event focused on preserving and promoting highland and nomadic culture through traditional sports, handicrafts, folklore, and other cultural activities. The fourth edition was held in August 2025 with international participation.