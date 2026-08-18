EU backs Middle Corridor expansion through South Caucasus

18 August 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In August 2026, the European Union launched a new transport connectivity platform aimed at linking Europe with Central Asia through the Black Sea and the South Caucasus.

According to the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor (TRACECA), EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that cargo volumes along the Trans-Caspian route could increase fivefold over the next 15 years.

Together with international financial institutions, the EU plans to mobilize approximately €2 billion for infrastructure development in the Black Sea region and the South Caucasus.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are highlighted as the key participants in the development of the corridor.

Kazakhstan has invested $35 billion in transport infrastructure over the past seven years and has indicated that it plans to continue investing in the sector to strengthen its position as one of the key links between China and Europe.

International financial institutions are also actively involved in the development of the Trans-Caspian route. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation are providing approximately $300 million to finance the construction of a 75-kilometre railway bypass around Almaty in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, the country’s road modernization programme is valued at $1.5 billion.

Kazakhstan has also expanded the capacity of its Caspian Sea ports. Projects implemented at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk have increased their combined cargo-handling capacity to 21.6 million tonnes per year.

At the same time, Azerbaijan and Georgia are working to increase the capacity of the Port of Baku and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, which would facilitate the transportation of goods to Türkiye and European markets.

Despite these infrastructure developments, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor remain relatively modest. In 2024, approximately 4.5 million tonnes of cargo were transported along the route, while the figure rose to 4.7 million tonnes in 2025. The target is to increase annual cargo volumes to 11 million tonnes by 2030.

For the European Union, the Middle Corridor is strategically important as an alternative route for transporting goods from China without relying on the traditional route through Russia. For China, meanwhile, the corridor provides an opportunity to diversify its supply routes to European markets while strengthening its economic presence in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.