Houthis claim drone attack on Saudi Aramco refinery in Jizan

18 August 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) carried out a drone attack on a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Jizan, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yemen’s SABA news agency.

The agency, citing a military source, said that Houthi forces had targeted the Aramco refinery with several drones.

Jizan is located in southwestern Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea coast, near the border with Yemen. The region is strategically important due to its proximity to Yemen and its oil and port infrastructure, including facilities operated by Saudi Aramco.

​​​​​​​There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the Houthi claim.

The reported attack comes amid continued tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia and follows previous attacks targeting Saudi military and maritime assets.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that Ansar Allah forces had targeted a Saudi amphibious vessel and accompanying boats with ballistic missiles in the Red Sea. According to the statement, the vessel was completely destroyed by fire.

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