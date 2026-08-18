Azercell’s “Offline Women” project receives international Stevie® Award

18 August 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Digital initiative supporting women in vulnerable situations recognized among Europe’s leading CSR programs

Azercell’s “Offline Women” social initiative has received international recognition, earning a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in Europe” category at the 23rd annual International Business Awards®.

“Offline Women” is a digital platform created to support women experiencing or at risk of violence. It provides essential information about women’s rights, ways to seek help, and relevant support services. The project leverages digital technology to address a specific social challenge, providing critical information to women in vulnerable situations and those in need of support.

The initiative focuses on making essential information easily accessible. Azercell subscribers can use the platform even without an active internet package or funds on their mobile balance.

The 2026 International Business Awards®, one of the world’s leading business awards programs, received more than 3,400 entries from 82 countries. The entries were evaluated by more than 300 independent experts representing a wide range of industries worldwide. The Silver Stevie® Award in the European category recognizes the social impact of “Offline Women” and its innovative approach to leveraging digital solutions to address important social challenges.

Azercell continues to advance its corporate social responsibility initiatives, focusing on long-term social impact, broader digital inclusion, and support for vulnerable groups.