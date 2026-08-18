Azerbaijan accuses CNN of spreading disinformation over Israel-Iran war

18 August 2026 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) has accused CNN of spreading disinformation over allegations that Israel used Azerbaijani territory during its war with Iran, describing the report as a political provocation targeting Azerbaijan and regional security.

In a statement, MEDIA said CNN had published allegations on June 5, citing what it described as its own “sources,” claiming that Israel had used Azerbaijani territory during the conflict.

The agency called the report “blatant fake information” and criticized CNN for publishing the allegations without providing factual evidence.

“The circulation of blatant fake information by a world-renowned transnational media company without any reference to any facts is considered a deliberate and gross information manipulation,” MEDIA said.

According to the agency, CNN's report violated basic principles of professional journalism, including media ethics and balance.

MEDIA further accused the US broadcaster of becoming a “propaganda tool for hybrid warfare,” arguing that the report could contribute to tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“The disinformation spread by CNN is a political provocation aimed at Azerbaijan and regional security as a whole,” the statement said.

The agency claimed that the publication was intended to create confusion internationally, undermine regional stability and interstate relations, and increase tensions in the region.

MEDIA also reiterated Azerbaijan’s position that its territory has never been used against Iran, saying this has been repeatedly stated by Azerbaijani officials at the highest level.

It described the allegations as “fabricated” and “biased” information designed to manipulate public opinion.

“We demand that CNN, which threatens regional security and tries to confuse public opinion by disseminating information contrary to the principles of media ethics and journalistic professionalism, issue a rebuttal and apologize to Azerbaijan,” the agency said.