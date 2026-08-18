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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Iran vows to 'correct' Trump's Hormuz 'delusions'

18 August 2026 20:29 (UTC+04:00)
Iran vows to 'correct' Trump's Hormuz 'delusions'

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump's "delusion" regarding the authority over the Strait of Hormuz will have to be "corrected".

"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.

The Iranian official's remarks followed a post by the US president, in which he called the waterway a US territory.

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