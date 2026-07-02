US acquires land for new embassy in Jerusalem for $1

2 July 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has acquired a plot of land for the construction of a new embassy in Jerusalem for just one dollar, AzerNEWS reports.

It was stated by American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who shared the information on social media platform X.

"I bet Donald Trump is proud of the real estate deal I made for USA today-acquired multi million $$ property for new US Embassy in Jerusalem for 1 American dollar! My friend Gideon Sa’ar gets the dollar," he wrote.

The Israeli foreign minister had earlier confirmed the signing of an agreement allocating the land for the new US embassy.

The US embassy was previously relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 following a decision by then-President Donald Trump.