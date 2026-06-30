Kazakhstan to attract investment for new production facilities

30 June 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

More than 200 new production facilities are expected to be launched in Kazakhstan over the next two years, attracting approximately $6.2 billion in investments, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who spoke at a joint session of the country’s Parliament, AzerNEWS reports.

Tokayev noted that modern industrial enterprises are being developed across various sectors, including the production of automobiles, household appliances, freight wagons, construction materials, and other high-value goods. These projects are intended to strengthen Kazakhstan’s industrial base and increase domestic manufacturing capacity.

He also highlighted that between 2023 and 2025, a total of 540 industrial projects worth around $7.6 billion have already been implemented in the country.

“More than 200 new production facilities are expected to be launched in the next two years, attracting investments of about $6.2 billion. This will contribute to higher budget revenues, the introduction of advanced technologies, and most importantly, the creation of new jobs,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the projects already launched have created nearly 50,000 permanent jobs, while the upcoming facilities are expected to generate employment for an additional 20,000 people.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of supporting domestic entrepreneurship. He noted that nearly half of Kazakhstan’s economically active population is employed in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Over the past five years, the number of people working in this sector has reached 4.5 million, while the SME share in GDP has exceeded 40%, reflecting its growing role in the national economy.

In addition, in 2025, approximately $16.5 billion in support measures were provided to entrepreneurs through the state holding Baiterek.

An additional interesting aspect is that Kazakhstan is increasingly focusing on diversifying its economy away from raw material dependence, with new industrial projects often incorporating digital technologies, automation, and energy-efficient production systems. This trend is seen as a key step toward integrating the country more deeply into global manufacturing supply chains.