Presidential Library hosts event on studying Heydar Aliyev's scientific and political legacy [PHOTOS]

30 June 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting has been held at the Presidential Library as part of the school project titled "We Study the Scientific and Political Legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People," jointly organized by the Sabail District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Presidential Library, AzerNEWS reports.

Participants first became acquainted with the Presidential Library's activities, its extensive collections, and the modern digital resources available to readers.

Speaking at the event, Muxtar Nagiyev, Chairman of the Sabail District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, highlighted the exceptional contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to strengthening Azerbaijani statehood, preserving national and spiritual values, and shaping the ideology of Azerbaijanism. He noted that the development strategy established by the Great Leader continues to serve as one of the country's main guiding principles for progress.

In her address, Professor Afat Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, stressed the importance of studying Heydar Aliyev's rich political and scholarly legacy and passing it on to younger generations. She also provided detailed information about the Library's projects, electronic information resources, and educational initiatives dedicated to this mission.

A video presentation was then shown, illustrating the life and work of the National Leader and his historic role in the formation of the ideology of Azerbaijanism.

Poet and composer Izolda Babayeva also addressed the audience, sharing her thoughts on fostering patriotism among young people and strengthening their commitment to national ideals. She highly praised the significance of the event.

As part of the program, the Presidential Library presented its large-scale digital project, "Heydar Aliyev: Collection of Electronic Documents." It was noted that the project serves as an important scholarly and informational resource for preserving, organizing, and transmitting the National Leader's rich legacy in the digital environment for future generations.

At the conclusion of the event, Professor Afat Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, answered questions from students.

During the interactive discussion, participants exchanged views on the organization of modern library services in the era of digitalization, as well as on National Leader Heydar Aliyev's far-sighted language policy aimed at preserving and developing the Azerbaijani language.