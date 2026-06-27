Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers hold phone talk
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed issues arising from the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, the agenda of strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as coordination and cooperation within international and regional organizations.
The ministers emphasized that the high-level political dialogue and mutual support between the two brotherly countries form the foundation of bilateral relations. They underscored the importance of maintaining close cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
The telephone conversation also included an exchange of views on the regional security situation, developments in the post-conflict period, and ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.
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