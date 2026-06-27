Six more matches scheduled in FIFA World Cup group stage

27 June 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Six more matches are set to take place in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, AzerNEWS reports.

In Group L, Croatia will face Ghana, while Panama will take on England. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 1:00 a.m. Baku time.

At 3:30 a.m., Group K action will see Colombia and Portugal battle for crucial points, while the Democratic Republic of Congo will test its strength against Uzbekistan in the other fixture of the group.

The day's final matches will begin at 6:00 a.m. in Group J, where Algeria will meet Austria. In the group's other encounter, Jordan will face Argentina as both sides seek to strengthen their positions in the standings.