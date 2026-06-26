Azernews.Az

Friday, June 26, 2026

Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Greece in early 2026

26 June 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Greece in early 2026
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Azerbaijan exported 342.7 million cubic meters of natural gas to Greece during the January–April period of 2026, with exports valued at $151.7 million.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more