Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with NATO Special Representative

25 June 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with NATO’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kevin Hamilton.

This was announced in the publication by the Presidential Assistant, shared on his X social media account.

“I had a productive meeting with Kevin Hamilton, NATO’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO, and we have achieved significant results across various areas of cooperation. In particular, we noted the progress made in enhancing interoperability between Azerbaijan and NATO. We also held substantive discussions on different aspects of the Azerbaijan–NATO partnership and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest,” the publication noted.