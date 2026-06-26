Türkiye reaffirms brotherhood with Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]

26 June 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on their 108th anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced on the ministry’s account on the social media platform X.

"Happy 108th founding anniversary to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces!

We salute the heroic Azerbaijan Armed Forces, who tirelessly serve day and night for the security and peace of our brother Azerbaijan.

We will always remain united as one heart and one fist!" the post reads.

The Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (Armed Forces Day) is celebrated annually on June 26, marking the day in 1918 when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the country's first regular military unit.