Türkiye reaffirms brotherhood with Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on their 108th anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.
This was announced on the ministry’s account on the social media platform X.
"Happy 108th founding anniversary to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces!
We salute the heroic Azerbaijan Armed Forces, who tirelessly serve day and night for the security and peace of our brother Azerbaijan.
We will always remain united as one heart and one fist!" the post reads.
The Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (Armed Forces Day) is celebrated annually on June 26, marking the day in 1918 when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the country's first regular military unit.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!