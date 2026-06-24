Cotton growing remains a strategic priority for Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, deputy minister says

24 June 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Cotton growing remains one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector and plays an important role in regional development, industrial expansion, and export growth, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said during a meeting on the development of the cotton industry, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was held within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Products for 2026–2030.

According to Bashirli, the development of the non-oil sector, strengthening the economic potential of the regions, and expanding production areas that generate high added value remain among the key priorities of the economic policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that cotton growing holds particular significance not only for the agricultural sector but also for the formation of the processing industry, export-oriented manufacturing, and regional industrial clusters.

“Cotton is one of the strategic local raw material resources with a competitive advantage for our country. Deeper processing of this raw material within Azerbaijan contributes to the expansion of industrial production, the growth of non-oil exports, the creation of thousands of jobs, and sustainable economic development in the regions,” Bashirli said.

He emphasized that the state has consistently implemented policies aimed at supporting cotton production, expanding processing capacities, and increasing the production of value-added goods.

The deputy minister also highlighted the growing volume of investments directed toward Azerbaijan’s cotton processing and textile industries. He noted that comprehensive support mechanisms have been established in recent years to promote processing industries based on local raw materials, improve the investment climate, and encourage private sector participation.

According to Bashirli, tax and customs incentives, preferential financing instruments, opportunities offered by industrial zones, and other support measures have created favorable conditions for attracting private investment into cotton processing and textile manufacturing.

As a result, numerous investment projects have been implemented, new production capacities have been established, modern technologies have been introduced, and private sector investment activity has increased significantly.

He further noted that substantial efforts have been undertaken to develop modern industrial infrastructure for the sector. In this regard, the Mingachevir Industrial Park has emerged as one of the country’s key centers for textile production and the development of a cotton-based industrial cluster.

The meeting focused on measures to further strengthen cotton production and processing, increase value-added output, and enhance the sector’s contribution to Azerbaijan’s broader non-oil economic growth strategy.