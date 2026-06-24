President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

On June 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, AzerNEWS reports.

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