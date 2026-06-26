U.S. may relocate military bases from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
The Pentagon is considering relocating some of its military bases from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to reduce their vulnerability to potential attacks in the event of renewed hostilities in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.
The report says the US is considering refurnishing the base in Bahrain while shrinking its military footprint in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, instead moving bases and operations westward.
According to the infornation, around 20 U.S. military facilities across the Middle East sustained damage following Iranian retaliatory strikes after the United States launched a military operation against Iran on February 28.
Israel is reportedly being considered as one of the possible destinations for the partial relocation of certain military installations currently based in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The U.S. military is also exploring options to further disperse its military infrastructure across the Middle East in an effort to reduce the vulnerability of its forces and facilities in the event of future regional conflict.
Image: WSJ
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