Turkic solidarity in action as Baku, Ashgabat look beyond energy

24 June 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The state visit of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan this week was more than just another diplomatic engagement between neighbouring states. So it was literally a powerful reminder that the ties connecting Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are rooted in something deeper than politics or economics. Indeed, they are founded on a shared Turkic heritage, common historical experiences, cultural affinity and a longstanding vision of cooperation that has endured through decades of geopolitical change.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held both one-on-one and expanded-format meetings, discussing a broad agenda of bilateral cooperation and outlining future directions for their partnership. The two leaders emphasised the brotherly nature of relations between their countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic and humanitarian ties. Several cooperation documents were exchanged, while the leaders also participated in a ceremony related to the “Dostlug” tanker, a symbolic reminder of the growing strategic importance of Caspian cooperation.

The significance of this visit extends far beyond the formal agreements signed in Baku, where it reflects a broader trend unfolding across the Turkic world: the strengthening of unity among nations that share common linguistic, cultural and historical roots.

For decades following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan pursued independent paths while maintaining a spirit of mutual respect and friendship. Unlike many regions where historical disputes have undermined cooperation, relations between Baku and Ashgabat have steadily matured into a model of constructive engagement. Today, both countries frequently describe one another as brotherly nations, a term that reflects genuine political reality rather than diplomatic rhetoric.

The friendship between the two states has become particularly visible in recent years. Reciprocal high-level visits have intensified, while leaders have consistently emphasised the importance of preserving the bonds inherited from previous generations. The visits of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan and President Aliyev to Turkmenistan over the past two years have further institutionalised this relationship and elevated it to a strategic level.

What makes Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations especially important is their shared position on the Caspian Sea. Geography has transformed both countries into natural partners. Together they occupy a crucial place in the emerging transport architecture linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.

In this particular context, the Middle Corridor has emerged as one of the most important alternatives connecting East and West, at a time when, especially, global trade routes are being reshaped by geopolitical tensions. Moreover, Azerbaijan serves as the corridor's gateway to Europe, while Turkmenistan provides a vital connection to Central Asia. The efficiency of this route increasingly depends on close cooperation between Baku and Ashgabat.

This creates substantial economic opportunities for both nations. Increased cargo traffic across the Caspian, expanded port cooperation, improved logistics infrastructure, and coordinated customs procedures could significantly boost trade flows across Eurasia. More importantly, these developments offer benefits not only for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan but also for the wider international community seeking reliable and diversified transportation routes.

Energy remains another cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. Azerbaijan has established itself as a major energy exporter and transit country, while Turkmenistan possesses some of the world's largest natural gas reserves. The prospect of deeper cooperation in energy transportation continues to attract international attention. As global markets seek greater diversification of supply sources, cooperation between the two Caspian states could contribute to regional energy security and broader market stability.

In the meantime, the most remarkable aspect of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations is that they are not solely driven by economics. The partnership is sustained by a shared understanding of identity and common destiny within the wider Turkic world.

Across the Turkic geography, from Azerbaijan and Türkiye to Central Asia, a renewed emphasis on cooperation has become increasingly visible. Whether through transport projects, educational exchanges, cultural initiatives or multilateral institutions, Turkic nations are discovering that their shared heritage can be transformed into practical strategic advantages.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan demonstrates how this vision can be realised. Their cooperation shows that historical bonds remain relevant in the twenty-first century when supported by pragmatic economic interests and mutual political trust.

President Berdimuhamedov's visit to Baku therefore carries significance beyond the bilateral agenda. It sends a message that Turkic solidarity continues to strengthen despite global uncertainty. It demonstrates that nations connected by history and culture can also become indispensable partners in trade, energy and regional connectivity.

Eurasia enters a new era of geopolitical competition and economic transformation, and the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan partnership appears well positioned to become one of the defining relationships across the Caspian region. What began as a friendship between two brotherly nations is increasingly evolving into a strategic partnership with implications far beyond their borders.

So given all this, the enduring relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stands out as a rare example of continuity. It is a partnership built on trust, strengthened by common heritage and increasingly driven by a shared vision for the future of the Turkic world.