Death toll from Venezuela earthquake rises to 235, more than 4,300 injured

26 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela has climbed to 235, while more than 4,300 people have been injured, according to the country's health authorities, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on the state television channel Venezolana de Televisión, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said that hospitals had received approximately 235 victims who either showed no signs of life upon arrival or died shortly after being admitted.

"Unfortunately, we received around 235 patients without vital signs, or they died after reaching our medical facilities," Alvarado said.

The minister added that medical teams across the country have provided assistance to more than 4,300 injured people as emergency and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the disaster.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake, and the number of casualties could rise as search efforts proceed.