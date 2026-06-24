Clean-up campaign held in Dubandi at Leyla Aliyeva's initiative [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, a clean-up campaign has been organized in the Dubandi residential area, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the framework of the campaign organized by the IDEA Public Union with the support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, efforts continued to clean oil waste and oil-contaminated residues spread along the coastal area.

In order to ensure the health and safety of participants at a high level, detailed instructions were provided before the campaign on how to handle oil waste, the proper use of personal protective equipment, and measures to be taken in emergency situations.

As a result of the campaign, the collected oil waste was handed over in accordance with the relevant procedures for safe disposal.