Iran and U.S. agree to establish four working groups

23 June 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The four-party consultations held in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock have concluded with an agreement to establish four working groups aimed at continuing discussions between Iran and the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who spoke to Press TV, the new mechanism is designed to advance negotiations and address key areas of disagreement between the two sides.

Gharibabadi stated that the working groups will focus on resolving major contentious issues and developing frameworks for future cooperation. He added that the groups will operate in parallel to support the broader diplomatic process.

The planned areas of work include the lifting of sanctions, regulation of Iran’s nuclear program, reconstruction and economic development, as well as monitoring-related mechanisms. Iranian officials emphasized that these tracks are intended to help implement preliminary understandings already reached and ensure continuity in the negotiation process.

The Bürgenstock talks were attended by representatives from Iran and the United States, along with mediators from other parties. The discussions were primarily aimed at reducing regional tensions and strengthening mutual confidence between the sides.