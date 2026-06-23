Costa: EU-UK summit to be postponed

23 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday that the planned European Union-United Kingdom summit will be postponed following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to step down, AzerNEWS reports.

"We have been working very hard and in a very exciting mood" to hold a second summit, Costa said. "Now, for sure, we need to postpone it." He added that officials are reassessing the timing of a new meeting with the United Kingdom.

Costa said he hopes Starmer's successor will "give continuity on this good path to reset our relationship with the United Kingdom." Earlier, a European Commission spokesperson said the EU was reviewing plans for the July 22 summit after Starmer announced a timetable for his resignation, while Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised his contribution to European and Ukrainian security.