Azerbaijan to send 1,000 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia

20 June 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On June 21, 17 wagons carrying a total of 1,000 tons of diesel fuel will be dispatched from Bilajary station in Azerbaijan to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

This was reported by "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY).

It should be noted that fuel exports to this country began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline were delivered to Armenia.

According to a decision made by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025, restrictions on transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which had been in force since the occupation period, were lifted, and transportation in this direction has since continued.