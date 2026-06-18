Exhibition 'Threads of Remembrance' opens at National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened the "Threads of Remembrance" exhibition, AzerNEWS reports.

Amina Malikova, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Kirsti Narinen, Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus, Jahangir Salimkhanov, Adviser to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan delivered speeches at the event.

In their remarks, they stressed the significance of the exhibition and the role of rich textile traditions of Finland and Azerbaijan in forming cultural memory of the two peoples.

The exhibition approaches textile not only as a crafted object, but as a medium through which memory is transmitted, preserved and continuously renewed. Textile emerges as a living infrastructure of knowledge, care, embodied labour and everyday experience, connecting generations through material practice.

Working with translucent silk, traditional raanu textiles and long-term artistic research, Elina Juopperi explores endangered languages, landscapes and ecological interdependence. Henna Aho’s woven structures and textile-based assemblages investigate repetition, collective making and the relationship between material, body and space, transforming textile into a dynamic architecture of memory and experience.

Together, the artists create a space where continuity and change, tradition and contemporary practice, structure and vulnerability remain in active dialogue. Textile appears not as a static object, but as an interface through which knowledge, gestures, patterns and traces of labour continue to circulate across time.

The exhibition also features selected examples of household textiles from the family collection of Kirsti Narinen, Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus.

Organized by the Office of the Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the exhibition is curated by Konul Rafiyeva.

Partners include Frame Contemporary Art Finland, HIAP – Helsinki International Artist Programme and EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art.

The exhibition will run until August 16.