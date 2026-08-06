Taekwondo fighters enjoys rich medal haul at Batumi Open 2026

6 August 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters has won a total of 22 medals at the Batumi Open International Tournament held in Batumi, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

The national team finished the competition with 8 gold, 6 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

The gold medalists were Ayan Aliyeva (27 kg), Darya Huseynova (30 kg), Fidan Gafarova (33 kg), Rada Asad (44 kg), Ruqayya Humbatli (51 kg), Sabrin Bayramova (52 kg), Harun Salmanzade (58 kg), and Gulnaz Abdullazade (59 kg).

The silver medals were won by Umid Shahbazov (41 kg), Ulvi Mammadov (45 kg), Zeyd Sadikhov (45 kg), Esmanur Azayeva (47 kg), Farid Khalimov (48 kg), and Fatima Ramazanli (55 kg).

The bronze medalists were Umid Aslanov (25 kg), Esma Abdullazade (29 kg), Ahmad Murvatov (33 kg), Yagut Ismayilli (33 kg), Nazli Hajiyeva (37 kg), Malikajdar Galabayov (41 kg), Elgun Mammadli (49 kg), and Javad Heydarli (53 kg).

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country, attracting athletes of all ages.

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter, Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg), became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze.