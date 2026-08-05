Trump: Strait of Hormuz to reopen soon or Iran will face 'very strong strike'

5 August 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has sufficient time to continue negotiations with Iran but warned that Tehran would face a "very serious strike" if Iranian authorities reverse their position, AzerNEWS reports.

"They know it, they understand it. I have no choice. They cannot have nuclear weapons. It’s very simple," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, Strait of Hormuz will be open very soon.

"The Strait will be open very soon, or they will get a very strong strike, and then the Strait will be open," he added.

His comments came after reports that Iran and Oman were close to reaching a temporary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. According to Axios, citing sources, the deal could be announced as early as August 5.

The reported agreement would establish a 60-day arrangement between Iran and Oman to restore the operation of the strategic waterway. During that period, the United States and Iran are expected to resume discussions on the future of Iran’s uranium stockpiles and broader nuclear issues, according to The New York Times.

Earlier Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington and Tehran have yet to finalize talks on passage through crucial international waterways, but he hopes an agreement will come "very shortly."

Image: Jacquelyn Martin / AP