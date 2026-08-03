Saudi oil exports surge through Yanbu despite Houthi blockade threats

3 August 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port recorded its busiest day since Houthi threats disrupted regional shipping, with five Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) spotted at its crude oil loading terminals, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, five supertankers berthed at Yanbu's crude export facilities, marking the port's most active day since the Houthi movement announced a blockade targeting Saudi ports two weeks earlier.

Following disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict with Iran, Yanbu has become increasingly important for Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports. The kingdom transports crude via pipelines to the Red Sea port for shipment to international buyers. A VLCC is capable of carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Greek-owned tanker Lesvos and the Indian-flagged Desh Vaibhav transported Saudi crude loaded at Yanbu through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait while sailing with their AIS transponders switched off.

Both vessels had previously transmitted their positions near Yanbu before reappearing off the coast of Oman.

Although some tankers, including vessels carrying Russian crude oil, continue transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait with their tracking systems active, Houthi threats have forced some Saudi-linked shipments to take the longer route around Africa.

Saudi Arabia has also redirected part of its oil exports destined for Asia through the Sidi Kerir terminal on Egypt's Mediterranean coast instead of using the Red Sea route.