Secretly stolen french fries may taste better, study suggests

3 August 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A portion of French fries secretly taken from someone else's plate may seem more enjoyable than the same fries received in an ordinary way, according to a study summary published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, AzerNEWS reports.

The study, led by Valentin Skryabin, explored how the emotional context surrounding food can influence people's perception of taste. According to the publicly available abstract, the experiment involved 120 volunteers who were given identical portions of French fries under different conditions.

Participants received fries in several situations: through a normal serving process, as a gift from another person, or by secretly taking fries from someone else's plate. The researchers also examined whether the level of risk involved affected the experience.

The abstract reports that participants gave higher taste ratings to fries obtained through the secret "stealing" scenario, particularly when there was a greater possibility of being noticed. The researchers suggested that the excitement, sense of risk, and psychological feeling of obtaining something forbidden may have influenced how the food was perceived.

Importantly, the food itself remained the same in all conditions. The difference was not in the fries' ingredients, preparation, or quality, but in the emotions and circumstances connected with receiving them.

The findings support the idea that taste is influenced not only by the physical properties of food but also by expectations, emotions, and the situation in which eating takes place.

The well-known "forbidden fruit" effect may help explain why something restricted or unusual can feel more rewarding.

Source:

Based on the abstract of Valentin Skryabin's study, "Stolen fries are spicier than justice: How covert larceny enhances taste," published in Food Quality and Preference (2026).

Photo by Markus Winkler