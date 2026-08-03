Nikol Pashinyan names former US Ambassador Lilit Makunts Chief of Staff

3 August 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed his first executive order since being appointed to the post, naming former Armenian ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts as the Chief of the Prime Minister's Staff, AzerNEWS reports, citing Armenian media outlets.

According to Armenian media, Pashinyan dismissed Makunts from her role as Acting Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister before appointing her to lead the Prime Minister's Office.

"Lilit Makunts shall be relieved of her duties as Acting Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister. Lilit Makunts shall be appointed Chief of the Prime Minister's Staff," the executive orders published on the Armenian government's official website state.

Earlier, Pashinyan had announced that Makunts would be appointed Chief of Staff. He also said that Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan would be reappointed to their respective positions.