Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports participation of young Azerbaijani archaeologists in int'l summer school

3 August 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An International Summer School titled "Heritage, Science, Archaeology and Modern Technologies" has been organized in Georgia for young researchers and students, AzerNEWS reports.

A team of young Azerbaijani archaeologists is representing Azerbaijan at the summer school with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The event brings together young scholars from various countries.

The scientific program consists of two stages. The first stage, held at Kutaisi International University, continued until August 2. The second stage will take place from August 3 to 16 at archaeological sites and research areas in Dmanisi, Georgia.

The international scientific event is supported by Georgia's Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, Science and Youth.

Prominent archaeologists from around the world will attend the opening ceremony of the second stage of the project. During the ceremony, Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, will deliver a presentation on archaeological research conducted in Azerbaijan.

As part of the scientific training program, young researchers from different countries will visit leading cultural and scientific institutions in Georgia, participate in interactive training sessions with international experts, and demonstrate the practical application of the theoretical knowledge they have acquired.

The main training topics of the summer school include "Natural History and the Study of Natural Heritage; Modern Technologies in Archaeological Research," "Cultural Heritage, Conservation and Restoration: Modern Methods and Challenges," "Cultural Heritage, Its Development and Interpretation, and the Application of Modern Technologies," as well as "Biocultural Heritage as a Key to Georgia's Competitiveness."