President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 31.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!