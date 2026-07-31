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Friday, July 31, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 31.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev and other officials.

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President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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