President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 31.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev and other officials.