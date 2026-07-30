President Ilham Aliyev, alongside Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and Tajik presidents, attends inauguration of golf club in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]

30 July 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

On July 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, together with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, attended the opening of the golf club at the Issyk-Kul Golf Resort complex in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

The event began with a video presentation showcasing the Issyk-Kul Golf Resort complex and its golf club, according to AzerNEWS.

The golf club is located on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul within the multifunctional Issyk-Kul Golf Resort tourism complex. The resort covers 120 hectares, of which 103 hectares are occupied by the golf club.

The project is expected to help attract visitors to the Issyk-Kul region throughout the year, rather than only during the summer season. To support this objective, the golf course has been designed to operate for up to 10 months a year. An 80-room hotel equipped with the necessary infrastructure will also serve visitors to the golf club. Plans also envisage establishing a golf academy and hosting tournaments at various levels.

Combining tourism, sports, wellness and entertainment facilities, the Issyk-Kul Golf Resort complex will include several four- and five-star hotels, restaurants, beaches, and the golf club.

President of the Kyrgyz Golf Federation Khomeni Ergeshov delivered welcoming remarks, followed by an address from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The heads of state then toured the resort complex and took part in a ceremonial tee-off marking the official opening of the golf course.