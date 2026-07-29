Young triathletes earn medals at competition in Belarus [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's young triathletes have earned two medals at an international triathlon competition held in Minsk, Belarus, AzerNEWS reports.

Ali Rzazada won the gold medal with a strong performance, while Riad Abbaszade secured the bronze medal, adding another podium finish for the Azerbaijani team.

Azerbaijan's triathlon athletes have achieved success at various international events, highlighting the country's growing presence in the sport.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) continues to support the development of competitive athletes through training programs, participation in international competitions, and the promotion of triathlon nationwide.

Established in 2013, the ATF is responsible for developing and promoting triathlon in Azerbaijan and is affiliated with World Triathlon and the European Triathlon Union.

Based in Baku, the federation organizes national competitions, supports the national team, and works with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to further develop the sport in the country.

The federation has recorded several important achievements in recent years, including Teymur Farajov becoming the first Azerbaijani triathlete to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championship in 2025.