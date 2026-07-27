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Monday, July 27, 2026

Gold climbs above $4,100 as US-Iran truce uncertainty persists

27 July 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)
Gold climbs above $4,100 as US-Iran truce uncertainty persists
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices increased on the New York COMEX commodities exchange, with the price of one troy ounce of gold rising by ....

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