European company Destinus unveils Vorexon air defence missile [PHOTOS]

25 July 2026 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

European defence company Destinus has unveiled its new Vorexon anti-aircraft guided missile, designed to engage a range of aerial targets at short and medium distances.

According to the company's website, the high-speed interceptor is intended to protect critical facilities from threats including rocket artillery and supersonic targets. Defence analyst Tomasz Kwasek, a contributor to Portal Militarny and Nowa Technika Wojskowa, said production of the missile is expected to begin in 2028.

The Vorexon is reportedly capable of engaging targets at ranges of more than 20 kilometres, while its maximum flight speed exceeds Mach 2.

The interceptor features an active radar homing seeker and can receive mid-course trajectory corrections. During the terminal phase, guidance can also be controlled by an operator, according to AzerNEWS, citing militarynyi.

The missile is launched from a transport-launch container that can be mounted on either wheeled or tracked platforms or deployed in a stationary configuration.

In its short-range configuration, the missile is designed to provide autonomous point defence by launching into a designated sector and independently homing in on its target, reducing reliance on individual radar systems.

For medium-range engagements, the missile is guided using radar data, while target selection is carried out under operator control.

The announcement comes after the reported combat use of another Destinus-manufactured weapon, the Ruta cruise missile. Following a reported strike against a maritime platform in autumn 2025, Russian sources confirmed a new attack involving the weapon.

After examining debris from the latest strike, Militarnyi reported that it matched the Ruta Block 1 variant. A comparison with available images of the Ruta Block 1 also indicated possible structural similarities between the missile and the recovered debris.