Uzbek scholars visit National Library to discuss cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have long-standing cultural and humanitarian ties based on common historical roots, language, and literary heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

These links are also reflected in cooperation between research institutions and libraries, particularly in the study of Oriental literature, Turkic heritage, and historical manuscripts.

The exchange of books, scientific publications, and research materials remains one of the important areas of cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Abu Rayhan al-Biruni Institute of Oriental Studies visited the Azerbaijan National Library to discuss cultural and academic cooperation, as well as joint efforts in preserving historical heritage.

The delegation included Deputy Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Surayyo Karimova and Head of Department Salimakhon Eshonova. During the visit, they met with Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, who briefed the guests on the library's history, activities, rich collection, digital resources, international cooperation, and major projects.

Tahirov spoke about the library’s work to preserve Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, highlighting the project "The Return of Our National and Spiritual Values to the Homeland." As part of the project, more than 560 copies of manuscripts have been obtained from libraries around the world, while 150 of them have been published in color editions.

He also highlighted the importance of receiving the original manuscript of the renowned Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli as a gift to the National Library, describing it as a significant contribution to the preservation of the country's literary heritage.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the study of shared Turkic heritage, research into classical Eastern literature, scientific information exchange, the mutual exchange of books and publications, and future cooperation between the two institutions.

The Uzbek delegation praised the Azerbaijan National Library's extensive collection, modern facilities, and services provided for readers and researchers. The guests expressed confidence that cooperation between the institutions would continue to expand through new academic and cultural projects.

During their visit, the delegation toured the library's reading halls, International Cooperation Hall, Rare Books Department, and Library Museum, where they became acquainted with valuable manuscripts, rare publications, and the modern environment created for research and access to information.