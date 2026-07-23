Ankara builds defence partnerships across shifting regional order

23 July 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Nur Banu Aras

Türkiye is continuing to make significant advances across four critical regions through a series of simultaneous defense and security diplomacy initiatives. The growing diplomatic engagement stretching from Somalia and Egypt to Pakistan and Syria is widely seen as a reflection of Ankara’s strategy to strengthen its role in the regional security architecture. The intensive pace of high-level contacts underscores Türkiye’s determination to expand security cooperation simultaneously across the Horn of Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, South Asia, and the Levant.

As the Turkish Grand National Assembly approved a motion extending the deployment of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in Somalia for an additional two years, a series of high-level visits to the region followed in quick succession. Demonstrating one of the key pillars of Türkiye’s security partnership in the Horn of Africa, Turkish Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel attended the graduation ceremony on July 10 for Somali officers and non-commissioned officers trained by the Turkish Task Force in Somalia. During his visit, General Tokel also held meetings with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi. The visit reaffirmed Türkiye’s long-term commitment to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Somali Armed Forces and its continued support for the country’s defense sector.

Egypt also featured prominently on Ankara’s diplomatic agenda. On July 13, Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production Lieutenant General Ashraf Saleh Zahir paid an official visit to Ankara, where he was welcomed with a formal military ceremony by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler. During the visit, the two sides signed the Türkiye–Egypt Defense Cooperation Letter of Intent, while the Egyptian delegation also held meetings with representatives of Türkiye’s defense industry. Regarded as one of the most tangible outcomes of the ongoing normalization process between the two countries in the field of defense, the agreement highlights that the emerging phase in Türkiye–Egypt relations represents not only the restoration of bilateral diplomatic ties but also the formation of a new regional balancing axis with broader strategic implications.

Türkiye also reinforced its strategic partnership with Pakistan through a series of high-level engagements. On July 13, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler. The following day, on July 14, Field Marshal Munir was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The discussions focused on enhancing military training cooperation and expanding collaboration in the defense industry, further deepening the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Reaffirming its central role in shaping the security architecture of the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye marked another significant milestone on July 13–14 with a symbolic naval deployment. Warships commanded by Turkish Naval Forces Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu made their first visit to the Port of Latakia in approximately 18 years. The visit stood out as one of the clearest signals yet of the military dimension of Türkiye’s efforts to build a new phase of relations with Syria, highlighting Ankara’s intention to play a more active role in the evolving regional security landscape.