US Congress approves $1.15 trillion military budget for 2027

23 July 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

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The US House of Representatives has approved a bill providing $1.15 trillion for US military needs in 2027.

According to AzerNEWS, the vote was broadcast by C-SPAN.

A total of 216 members of the House voted in favor of the bill, while 212 lawmakers voted against it. The bill will now be sent to the US Senate for consideration. If approved by the upper chamber, it will be submitted to US President Donald Trump for signature.

Additionally, the House approved another bill providing $95 billion in funding, of which $73 billion is proposed for military operations against Iran. This measure will also be reviewed by the Senate.

The US defense budget for the current year stands at approximately $1 trillion, including $150 billion in one-time funding approved by Congress last year for a number of priority objectives, ranging from the development of advanced weapons systems to supporting the US defense industry. For 2027, the Trump administration requested $1.5 trillion.

The US military campaign against Iran cost $37.5 billion, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a congressional hearing. In June, Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the war had cost approximately $30 billion.

Image: Eric Lee / Reuters