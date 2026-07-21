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Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Azerbaijan's passenger car output falls 17.1% in H1 2026

21 July 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's passenger car output falls 17.1% in H1 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Passenger car production in Azerbaijan declined during the first half of 2026, while output of trucks and buses recorded strong growth, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

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