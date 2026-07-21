Israeli tourists attacked at remote Mongolian campsite, one injured

21 July 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A group of six Israeli tourists, including three former military personnel, was attacked at a remote campsite in northern Mongolia last week by an assailant reportedly armed with an axe, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident occurred on Monday evening as the group, consisting of three men and three women, was preparing to spend the night at the campsite.

According to the reports, the attacker, who was allegedly intoxicated, overheard the group speaking Hebrew before confronting them. The assailant reportedly shouted antisemitic slurs, including "Heil Hitler" and "Get out of here," before launching the attack with weapons.

One of the Israeli tourists sustained a fractured jaw after being struck in the face.

The three former soldiers reportedly fought back during the assault. According to the victims' accounts, one used a glass bottle to fend off the attacker, while another disarmed a man carrying a knife, allowing the group to escape with the assistance of a local driver.

The injured tourist was later flown back to Israel to receive medical treatment.

Local authorities invited the group to file a formal police complaint, but the tourists reportedly declined to do so.

Mongolian officials have condemned the attack.